Beyonce & Rihanna Feud Grows, Jay-Z & A$AP Rocky Want Peace

Beyonce & Rihanna Feud Grows, Jay-Z & A$AP Rocky Want Peace

There have always been rumors of tension between Rihanna and Beyonce and it appears to have worsened.

Published on January 26, 2026

There have always been rumors of tension between Rihanna and Beyonce and it appears to have worsened. Could it be the previous link between Jay-Z and Rihanna, could it be that Rihanna reached billionaire status before her and is worth more? From the outside, these sound like a viable reason for the issues but does Rihanna have a history of beefs? Jay-Z and ASAP Rocky want this rift put to bed.

