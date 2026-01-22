Drake Can’t Still Take The “L,” Appeals ‘Not Like Us’ Case Dismissal

Most in the hip hop community have come to the conclusion that Kendrick Lamar won the beef with Drake, and continues to win awards and praise. (Most except Drake and his die hard fans who wont admit it.) It’s 2026, and we are still talking about this beef because Drake can’t let it go and let it die because he just appealed the dismissal of the “Not Like Us” case, arguing that lyrics in the song constitute factual statements.

