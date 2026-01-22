“Sinners” Receives Most Oscar Nominations EVER!!!

Ryan Coogler’s epic vampire movie “Sinners” has made Oscar history by being nominated for 16 categories at the 98th Academy Awards, surpassing the record of 14 which was held by Titanic, La La Land and All About Eve.”

Individually, Ryan Coogler is nominated for Best Director, Michael B. Jordan, who played dual roles, is nominated for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role and Delroy Lindo is nominated as a Best Supporting Actor.

See full story here