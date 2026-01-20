Apollonia Says Prince Would’ve Been “Appalled” By Estate Name Battle

Source: Warner Bros. / Getty

Looks like something is in the waters of Lake Minnetonka…and it’s a doozy!

Purple Rain co-star and singer Patricia “Apollonia” Kotero has filed new documents in her federal lawsuit against the Prince Estate, accusing it of attempting to seize control of her name and trademarks. As reported by VIBE, the legal battle centers around the use of “Apollonia,” the stage name given to her by Prince during the production of the iconic 1984 film.

Kotero, 66, claims that Prince explicitly encouraged her to continue using the name for her creative ventures during a meeting just two months before his untimely death in 2016. According to her court filing, Prince emphasized the importance of her maintaining the “Apollonia” brand for performances, merchandising, and other projects to ensure her financial security.

The dispute arose when Paisley Park Enterprises, the entity managing Prince’s estate, assumed control of the “Apollonia” trademark in June 2025. The estate also initiated proceedings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel Kotero’s existing registrations. In response, Kotero filed her lawsuit in August, seeking a judicial declaration to affirm her rights to the name.

“The truth is none of this litigation would have occurred if Prince were still alive,” Kotero stated in her declaration. “He would be appalled by the unbecoming conduct of Paisley Park Enterprises.”

The Prince Estate, however, has denied any intention of preventing Kotero from using the name. In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the estate argued that the matter should be resolved by the trademark office, not the courts. The estate also claimed it had made multiple attempts to resolve the issue privately, even offering Kotero opportunities to perform at Paisley Park.

Kotero’s amended complaint alleges that the estate is leveraging the “Apollonia” name for projects like the Purple Rain musical, which recently debuted in Minneapolis. She claims the use of her name in promotional materials for the production violates her rights of publicity.

The legal battle highlights the complexities of managing Prince’s legacy, which has been fraught with disputes since his death. With no will or direct heirs, the estate has faced numerous challenges in preserving and monetizing his assets.

A hearing on the estate’s motion to dismiss is scheduled for February 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Kotero remains steadfast in her fight to protect the name that has defined her career for over four decades.

