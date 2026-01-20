MAGA Supporters Defend White Nationalist Jake Lang

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

By now, most of you have seen the viral video that shows pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, Florida U.S. Senate candidate, and loud, proud white supremacist Jake Lang having his FAFO moment when his failed white nationalist rally in Minneapolis ended in him getting manhandled by a crowd of citizens and counter protesters, and saved by Black men as he was forced to flee City Hall in tears and cowardly shame.

It turns out that when you’re a white man shouting racial slurs and white nationalist nonsense at a mixed-race crowd that includes plenty of Black and brown people — with the expressed plan to publicly burn a Quran just to emphasize your hatred for Muslims — you might find yourself in a dangerous situation that ends in you getting physically harmed and forced to tuck tail and run, relieved that you left your Klan robe at home so you weren’t tripping over it. (I’m guessing,)

Of course, according to MAGA America — which swears it’s not a white supremacist movement, no matter how many white supremacists it finds itself aligned with and advocating for — Lang was attacked by a mob of leftist criminals and deprived of his First Amendment rights.

First of all, we really need to talk about how what the First Amendment actually is has been kicking conservatives’ ass for at least a decade now. So, I’m going to try to break this down in a relatable way.

Let’s say you’re having a family gathering in your home, and some guy walks in and starts saying disgusting things about your wife. You, your children, your wife’s siblings, and other family members are all in the room, becoming increasingly incensed as they listen to this wayward stranger disparage this woman you all love in her own home. Does that man leave your home unscathed? Does he even get a chance to complete his diatribe? Well, why not? He’s only exercising his First Amendment rights, right?

The fact is, neither you nor your family members has any obligation to recognize this strange man’s constitutional rights, as you are not members of the government stifling his free speech. You’re not, for example, a president who is declaring protests to be “illegal protests” simply because he doesn’t like the cause, and moving to deport people — and in some cases, successfully deporting them — just for engaging in said protests. Or, say you were a president who has repeatedly suggested that harsh criticism of the president, including negative media coverage, might be “illegal,” and has even gone as far as to pressure the FCC to pressure a network to cancel a late show host who has been critical of the president. That would put you in violation of the First Amendment.

The point is, civilians attacking a white supremacist for giving white supremacist speeches might be illegal — just as it would be illegal for you and your family to jump a man who said disgusting things about your wife — but FAFO moments don’t require legality, and your Constitutional protections haven’t been violated unless it’s government workers like police officers or ICE agents who are doing the violating.

Anyway, let’s get back to the way MAGA supporters keep going to bat for racist white supremacists while being offended when we call them all racists and white supremacists.

After all, Lang isn’t some newcomer who woke up one morning, had breakfast, stopped by his local barbershop to ask for a Hitler, Charlie Kirk hybrid haircut, and then decided to head downtown Minneapolis to start a race war. Lang has made a habit of going to big cities to agitate Black and brown people by shouting racial slurs and trying to make a show out of burning Qurans, only to get punched in the face or chased away from the area.

This isn’t this KKKlown’s first Klan rodeo.

Hell, Lang’s most recent viral moment began with him ranting about keeping “white children” away from “nigger lovers,” and ended with far too gracious Black men saving him from the audience he chose.

Anyway, Jake Lang is a weak, insecure white man who ran and cried when he got the attention he was looking for. Instead of wasting anymore of my bandwidth on him, I’ll just leave you with a video of him getting punched in the face.

