Da Brat and Judy Open Up About Their Love Story in The Way Love Goes

Couple opens up about their relationship, including previously untold stories, to provide honest advice on building lasting love.

They discuss how they met, their initial connection, and how becoming parents strengthened their bond.

Couple emphasizes the importance of communication, conflict resolution, and not pretending love is perfect.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about their new book, The Way Love Goes: A Guide to Building a Beautiful and Everlasting Relationship.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey introduced the couple as they shared why they decided to put their relationship on paper now, even after already letting fans in through social media and their reality show. Judy explained that while people have seen a lot, the book goes deeper. She said there were still stories they had never told publicly, and writing everything out gave them the space to be honest about the moments that shaped them.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And Brat quickly proved her point by bringing up one of those “never talked about” moments—when she threw Judy’s phone across the floor early in their relationship. Brat admitted it happened because she found out Judy was still tied up in conversations with multiple people at the time, and Brat felt blindsided. Judy didn’t deny it either—she explained that sometimes when you really like someone, you don’t want to scare them off with your baggage, so you stay quiet… until it eventually comes out anyway.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

That mix of humor and honesty carried throughout the interview, especially when the couple talked about how they met. Judy shared that she originally hired Brat to do promo for Kaleidoscope, then showed up at Brat’s entrepreneurship tour just to meet her face-to-face. Judy said she ended up waiting a long time, watching Brat take photos and sign autographs, and quietly thinking, “Who is this lady and why am I waiting?” But the wait turned into a real connection, and Judy made sure to stay in town so they could link again—business, at first.

But Brat confessed she didn’t realize Judy meant “link” professionally. Judy came to the studio alone, dressed up, no team, no security, no videographer—just her. Brat said she was shocked Judy showed up solo, especially knowing how unpredictable studio environments can be. The two started talking, bonding over everyday stuff, and then Judy dropped the line that changed everything: “I’m interested in you.”

Brat said she completely froze. She didn’t even know Judy was into women, so the confession caught her off guard in the funniest way. Brat joked that she tried to play it cool—failed immediately—spilling her drink down her shirt and even burning a hole in the couch when the blunt cherry fell. The studio moment became one of those “you had to be there” stories that still makes them laugh.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They also explained how the nickname “beautiful” became their thing, inspired by a sweet woman Brat met while incarcerated who used to greet her with “beautiful.” Brat carried it with her and eventually brought it into her relationship with Judy—something that later turned into their inside language, their softness, and their daily reminder to stay connected.

When the conversation shifted to parenting, the couple shared that having their son, True Legend, made their bond even stronger. They admitted they’re both emotional with him, and while they joke about who’s tougher, they both clearly want to be the best parents they can.

Related Article: Judy Reveals How Many Women Da Brat Had to “Get Rid Of” in New Book: The Way Love Goes

Related Article: Da Brat Drops First Single in a Decade, “Have You to Myself,” Featuring Jessica Betts and Inspired by Wife Judy

The most meaningful part of the interview came when they talked about conflict. Judy admitted she hates going to bed mad, because tomorrow isn’t promised. Judy would rather apologize and settle the tension than sit in silence. Brat said she had to learn how to “fight fair,” because she grew up defensive and used to protecting herself. Judy, on the other hand, said she’s learned to step back when things get heated—not because she doesn’t care, but because she doesn’t want to say something she can’t take back.

That’s the heart of the book: not pretending love is perfect, but showing the real work behind it.

The Way Love Goes drops February 3, and the couple shared that fans can pre-order through their social media, as well as through HarperCollins and Amistad Books. They also revealed there will be an audiobook, with both of them sharing their perspectives.

By the end of the interview, Rickey was joking that the book might be what people need heading into February—because everybody’s trying to get their relationship right.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Da Brat and Judy Open Up About Their Love Story in The Way Love Goes was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com