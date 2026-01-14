Detroit Ford Worker Suspended After Calling Out Trump To His Face 

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Surprise, surprise. We’ve found ourselves with President Donald Trump engaging in yet another instance of “rules for thee, but not for me.”

On Tuesday, Trump was touring a Detroit Ford Factory when a worker called him a “pedophile protector,” to which the ever classy Trump responded by flipping him off and saying “f–k you.”

Remember when Republicans thought President Barack Obama wearing a tan suit was unpresidential? Crazy.

According to the Washington Post, the White House has released a statement defending Trump’s behavior. “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement to the Washington Post.

The comment was apparently a reference to the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. Trump was continually opposed to the files being released, with House Republicans having to sign onto a discharge petition to force House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on releasing the files. After much protest, Trump signed the bill releasing the files, though the releases so far have been heavily redacted.

If Trump doesn’t want to be labeled a pedophile protector, maybe don’t engage in behavior that would give the average American worker that impression.

The hypocrisy is staggering. We all know that if a Democratic president reacted to a MAGA heckler with that same energy, Fox News and all the MAGA troglodytes would immediately call it unpresidential, an assault on the First Amendment, and American values. Yet there’s been complete silence from the GOP and right-wing media regarding the president’s behavior.

The worker, since identified as TJ Sabula, was interviewed by the Washington Post. Sabula told the Post that he has “no regrets whatsoever” about calling Trump out. That said, Sabula is concerned about his job and feels he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula said. “And today I think I did that.”

If his goal was to steal the title of “American Badass” from The Undertaker, Sabula is doing a damn fine job. While I’m sure the Republican bot factory will be quick to label him as a crazed leftist operating an ANTIFA sleeper cell, Sabula told the Post that he identifies as an independent and has supported Republican candidates in the past, though he’s never voted for Trump.

The Michigan Advance reports that Sabula has been suspended from his job for an indefinite period while an investigation is conducted, a move several Michigan officials have criticized. “When you’re on a factory floor with union members that have strong feelings, you need to be prepared for whatever they’re gonna say, and I hope they’re not firing him because I believe in free speech,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) told the Advance. “The UAW worker was expressing his right to free speech, and I’m asking questions as to what has happened.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) was also critical of the suspension. “Ford said they can’t talk about it because it’s a human resources issue,” Tlaib told the Advance. “In the past, when President Obama (went) onto the plant floor and other times people have said some terrible things, they didn’t get fired.”

Apparently, Trump is free to exercise his right to free speech, but when the average American does so to one of our elected leaders, there are consequences. So I guess we must all hail our glorious supreme leader, lest we get suspended from our workplace.

