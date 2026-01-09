University Of Miami Outlasts Ole Miss To Move On To The Championship

In an epic CFP game that every college football fan wants and yearns for, Univ. of Miami and Ole Miss did not disappoint with a score trading, down to the last second Fiesta Bowl resulting in Miami getting the win. Carson Beck, who won two titles at the Univ. of Georgia, took his talents to Miami and the fire is back as past legends showed up and showed out for the game.

Miami awaits the winner of the Peach Bowl with the Oregon Ducks at the #1 team, the Indiana Ducks.