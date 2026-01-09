Listen Live
Close
Sports

University Of Miami Outlasts Ole Miss To Move On To The Championship

In an epic CFP game that every college football fan wants and yearns for, Univ. of Miami and Ole Miss did not disappoint with a score trading, down to the last second Fiesta Bowl

Published on January 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In an epic CFP game that every college football fan wants and yearns for, Univ. of Miami and Ole Miss did not disappoint with a score trading, down to the last second Fiesta Bowl resulting in Miami getting the win. Carson Beck, who won two titles at the Univ. of Georgia, took his talents to Miami and the fire is back as past legends showed up and showed out for the game.

Miami awaits the winner of the Peach Bowl with the Oregon Ducks at the #1 team, the Indiana Ducks.

Related Tags

College Football

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close