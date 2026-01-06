Special Elections Held Today For Parts Of Chesterfield And Richmond

Today is Election day for voters in Richmond and parts of Chesterfield to fill the Senate District 15 seat that was previously held by Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi who is stepping down to fulfill her new role. The race features Democratic nominee Del. Mike Jones and Republican nominee John Thomas. A second seat to be voted on was left by Jones and features Democratic nominee Charlie Scmidt and Republican nominee Richard Stonage.

The city of Richmond has these locations for voting today:

Boushall Middle School

Branch’s Baptist Church

Forest Hill Presbyterian Church

Hickory Hill Community Center

Jahnke Road Baptist Church

Lucille M. Brown Middle School

Metropolitan African American Baptist Church (MAABC)

Richmond High School for the Arts (formerly George Wythe High School)