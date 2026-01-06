Mar J. Blige Extends Partnership With Lifetime For 3 New Films

Mary J. Blige is expanding her presence in the film and TV industry by extending her partnership with the Lifetime Network for three new films. Her next big project is entitled “Be Happy’ and stars Tisha Campbell with Mekhi Phifer in film about a 50 yr-old woman trying to reignite the spark in her marriage. The film is directed by Gabourey Sidibe and is set to premiere February 7th on Lifetime.

See the full story here