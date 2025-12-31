Sources Say Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Split After Less Than a Year

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have ended their relationship after less than a year of dating.

Both stars are experiencing significant career momentum, with major projects in the works.

The split appears to mark the end of one of Hollywood's most talked-about creative pairings.

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly called it quits, ending a romance that quietly captured attention in Hollywood over the past year. Sources say the two have split after dating for less than a year, following weeks of online speculation that their relationship had cooled.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Neither Taylor nor Pierre has publicly addressed the breakup, and the exact reason behind their decision remains unclear. According to sources familiar with the situation, the two simply went their separate ways.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The timing comes as both stars are experiencing significant career momentum. Teyana Taylor is currently enjoying a major awards-season moment, earning Golden Globe buzz for her role in the film One Battle After Another. She also has multiple projects in motion, including a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series All’s Fair, which stars Kim Kardashian.

Pierre, meanwhile, is stepping into an even bigger spotlight. Aaron Pierre has several high-profile projects on the horizon, including a role in the next Star Wars installment, Star Wars: Starfighter, alongside Ryan Gosling. He is also set to appear in HBO and DC Studios’ upcoming series Lanterns, positioning him as one of the industry’s rising leading men.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year after being spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles. Shortly after, they were seen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, fueling speculation that their connection was more than casual. Their relationship became even more public when Pierre appeared in a trailer for Taylor’s 2025 album Escape Room, which featured a steamy on-screen kiss between the two.

By early summer, Taylor made things Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday post celebrating Pierre’s 31st birthday. The couple followed that moment with joint appearances at events like the BET Awards, where they were photographed together on the red carpet. Around that time, Taylor spoke openly about her relationship, describing Pierre as “very gentle” and someone who made her feel safe and supported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Pierre also publicly praised Taylor during a panel discussion tied to her album launch, calling her “one of one,” a moment fans saw as confirmation of how serious the relationship had become. The two even leaned into couple-style moments, appearing in coordinated outfits during promotional events for Taylor’s music.

Related Article: That’s Hot: Teyana Taylor Drops Apocalyptic Visuals With Aaron Pierre And Lakeith Stanfield As Her Leading Men

Related Article: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Hard Launch Relationship With a Kiss & Surprise Birthday Party

Despite those public displays, recent appearances suggested a shift. Although Pierre accompanied Taylor to the London premiere of One Battle After Another, sources now say the relationship has ended since then.

As both continue to build demanding careers across film, television, and music, the split appears to mark a quiet but definitive end to one of the year’s most talked-about creative pairings. For now, Taylor and Pierre seem focused on their next chapters—separately.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sources Say Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Split After Less Than a Year was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com