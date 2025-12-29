Ashanti & Nelly’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary Moment Has Fans In Their Feelings

Ashanti surprised by elaborate rose-filled anniversary setup at home

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Ashanti continues to be loved out loud – and we love that for her. The R&B singer shared a sweet, heartfelt video on Instagram showing how she and her husband, Nelly, marked their second wedding anniversary at home. The intimate clip captured a private moment between the couple.

It was giving personal, lavish, and still very much in love.

Ashanti & Nelly Celebrate Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

In the video, Ashanti walks into what appears to be their home and straight onto a bed of roses. Red and pink petals cover the floor, lining the hallway almost like an aisle, while heart-shaped balloons float above the walkway. The space is dimly lit, creating a soft glow as she steps further inside. Waiting for her is an oversized bouquet bursting with more roses than we can count, which she picks up as she fully enters the room.

A floral arrangement near the setup featured a black banner with gold lettering that read “Happy Anniversary.” Roses also spelled out “Mrs. Haynes,” marking Ashanti’s married name and the woman of the moment.

Ashanti is all smiles throughout the video. Fresh-faced and glowing, she looks genuinely surprised by the flowers, the attention, and the love.

She keeps it cozy and cute in a pink retro Juicy Couture sweatsuit with a cropped jacket, matching sweatpants, and white sneakers. Nelly later pulls her into a warm embrace, matching her vibe in a relaxed white sweatsuit.

Ashanti & Nelly 2nd Anniversary: Still Spinning The Block, Still In Love

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The video gets even cuter when Ashanti brings out their baby, who adorably toddles across the rose-covered floor. The glimpse into their life as a family made the moment feel even more personal – and fans felt it.

They immediately flooded the singer’s comment section with love, emojis, and congratulations for her special moments. One wrote, “I’ve watched this way too many times.” Another added, “Continue to LOVE out LOUD Mr. & Mrs. Haynes!!!” A third summed it up perfectly: “May this kind of love find me, amen.”

The anniversary video fits with the way the couple has been sharing joyful, love-filled moments with fans – both online and through their Peacock series Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered in June 2025, offering glimpses into their marriage and growing family.

Ashanti and Nelly famously reconnected publicly in 2023 after years apart, reminding everyone that spinning the block can sometimes lead right back to where you belong. Since then, they’ve married, welcomed their first child, and kept building life together.

Black love looks good here—and we’re happy to keep cheering from the sidelines. Happy Anniversary to the happy couple!

Ashanti & Nelly’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary Moment Has Fans In Their Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com