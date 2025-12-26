Retailers Add Holiday Gift Return Fees: What Shoppers Need to Know

Source: ANNA KURTH / Getty

As the holiday season ramps up, many major retailers are introducing return fees, a move that could surprise shoppers and impact their budgets. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 75% of stores now impose return charges, particularly for online orders returned by mail. These fees, often labeled as restocking or return charges, can apply even if items are unopened or in perfect condition. For African-American shoppers, who often prioritize value and convenience, understanding these policies is essential to avoid unexpected costs.

To navigate these changes, shoppers can take proactive steps to protect their wallets. First, always check the return policy before making a purchase. Many retailers outline their fees, timelines, and conditions for returns on their websites or receipts. Opting for in-store returns can also help avoid mail-in fees, as many stores waive charges for items returned directly to their locations. Additionally, loyalty programs often offer perks like free returns or extended return windows, making them a valuable tool for frequent shoppers.

Here’s a breakdown of some popular retailers and their return fees:

Best Buy : $45

: $45 Marshall’s : $11.99

: $11.99 T.J. Maxx : $11.99

: $11.99 Macy’s : $9.99

: $9.99 Nordstrom Rack : $9.95

: $9.95 Dillard’s : $9.95

: $9.95 Ulta : $8+ (varies by weight)

: $8+ (varies by weight) Lands End : $8.95

: $8.95 DSW : $8.50

: $8.50 Kohl’s : $8+ (customer pays postage)

: $8+ (customer pays postage) REI : $7.99

: $7.99 Temu : $7.99 (free for first return)

: $7.99 (free for first return) Shein : $.7.99 (free for first return)

: $.7.99 (free for first return) LL Bean : $6.50

: $6.50 JCPenney : $8

: $8 J. Crew : $7.50

: $7.50 Abercrombie & Fitch : $7

: $7 American Eagle Outfitters : $5

: $5 H&M : $3.99

: $3.99 Zara : $3.95

: $3.95 Urban Outfitters : $5

: $5 Anthropologie: $5

These fees can quickly add up, especially for families shopping for multiple gifts or making online purchases. However, not all retailers are following this trend. Stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Sephora, and Costco continue to offer free returns for most items, particularly during the holiday season. These policies provide a more budget-friendly option for shoppers looking to avoid additional costs.

For families who often balance holiday shopping with other financial priorities, these strategies can make a significant difference. By planning purchases carefully and choosing retailers with more generous return policies, shoppers can stretch their budgets further and avoid unnecessary stress.

