The Ultimate Last-Minute Shopping Guide

It's the last shopping day before Christmas and you're still hitting the stores. We got you covered with ideas for everyone on your list.

Published on December 24, 2025

  • Fragrance gift sets offer great value and variety
  • Haircare sets provide essentials in one convenient package
  • Beauty gifts like brushes and lip balms are practical and appreciated
Last Minute Gift Guide
It’s the last shopping day before Christmas and your Christmas list isn’t all checked off. Take a deep breath, shopping at the last minute requires patience, funds and a game plan. Stores like Sephora and Walmart offer same day delivery. And many sites order curbside pickup or free in-store pick up , so check your local offerings before leaving the house. Remember, this is a mental game now. If those options don’t apply, you’ll have to go into the store and brave long lines, but don’t worry sis, you got it. Charge your headphones. Make sure you have your cards and dress light because it’s easy to get overstimulated while shopping. You bring the funds, and we’ll bring the suggestions, Keep scrolling for the ultimate last-minute gift guide. (And if anything feels too overwhelming, opt for a gift card or gift card).

Perfume Gift Sets

Fragrances make great gifts because they’re sold everywhere and last well beyond the holiday. Stores offer gift sets that give you the best value for your buck. A gret fragrance gift set includes a matching lotion, or travel scent or multiple fragrances in a sampler.

Kay Ali Sweet Obsessions Mini- $100

Kay Ali Sweet Obsessions Mini Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
BURBERRY Mini Goddess & Her Perfume Sampler Set – $39

Burbery Perfume Gift Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Forvr Mood Deluxe Duo Perfume Set- $30

Forvr Mood Perfume Gift Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Bond No. 9 Set- $250

Bond No. 9 Sampler
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Haircare

Haircare gift sets are clutch because brands usually pack all the essentials in one box for a great low price. It’s a prime opportunity to not only stock up on the essentials, but gift them as well.

Fenty Trio Set- $38.40

Fenty Beauty Hair Bundle
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Bask & Lather Wash Day Bundle – $59

Bask & Lather Hair Products
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
CÉCRED Hydration Hero Kit- $40

Cecred Hair Kit
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Beauty

Giving the gift of ease and necessity could never underrated. The gworls use these beauty products daily, which makes them a perfect gift. From skincare sets to must-have brushes and this year’s hottest lip balms, these gifts will be much appreciated.

Sephora Brushes 8-Piece Gift Set- $99

Sephora Brush Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dewy Skin Routine Gift Set- $54

Glow Recipe Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Eadem The Bisous Set Lip Softening Balm- $84

Eadem Lip Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Lifestyle/ Wellness

This year, we prioritized self-care and wellness, which meant reevaluating our beauty practices, embracing more luxury and basking in our natural glow. We tried new products, borrowed from the ancestors and dabbled in Korean skincare.

Biodance Real Deep Mask Gift Set- $19

Biodance Mask Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Salt & Stone Mini Deodorant Discovery Set- $48

Salt & Stone Deodorant Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Nutriplus Products- $38-$120

Nutriplus Products
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
TreeHut Frosted Sweets Gift Set- $20

Tree Hut Holiday Set
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
E.L.F Jade Roller- $11

E.L.F Jade Roller
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy Of Talent
Luxury

If you’re looking to spend a little more coin, this section is for you. Whether it’s for your bestie, mom or special person in your life, these gifts go a long way because they’ll have them for many years to come.

Brandon Blackwood Nano Nia Bag- $125

Brandon Blackwood Nano Nia
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
David Yurman Cable Flex Bracelet in Sterling Silver – $475- $525

David Yurman Cable Flex Bracelet in Sterling Silver
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Coach Women’s Leather Tech Gloves – $105

Coach Women's Leather Tech Gloves
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation -$229.99

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
Marc Jacobs The Card Case- $75

Marc Jacobs The Card Case
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand
The Ultimate Last-Minute Shopping Guide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

