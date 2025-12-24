The Ultimate Last-Minute Shopping Guide

Fragrance gift sets offer great value and variety

It’s the last shopping day before Christmas and your Christmas list isn’t all checked off. Take a deep breath, shopping at the last minute requires patience, funds and a game plan. Stores like Sephora and Walmart offer same day delivery. And many sites order curbside pickup or free in-store pick up , so check your local offerings before leaving the house. Remember, this is a mental game now. If those options don’t apply, you’ll have to go into the store and brave long lines, but don’t worry sis, you got it. Charge your headphones. Make sure you have your cards and dress light because it’s easy to get overstimulated while shopping. You bring the funds, and we’ll bring the suggestions, Keep scrolling for the ultimate last-minute gift guide. (And if anything feels too overwhelming, opt for a gift card or gift card).

Perfume Gift Sets

Fragrances make great gifts because they’re sold everywhere and last well beyond the holiday. Stores offer gift sets that give you the best value for your buck. A gret fragrance gift set includes a matching lotion, or travel scent or multiple fragrances in a sampler.

Kay Ali Sweet Obsessions Mini- $100

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

BURBERRY Mini Goddess & Her Perfume Sampler Set – $39

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Forvr Mood Deluxe Duo Perfume Set- $30

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Bond No. 9 Set- $250

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Haircare

Haircare gift sets are clutch because brands usually pack all the essentials in one box for a great low price. It’s a prime opportunity to not only stock up on the essentials, but gift them as well.

Fenty Trio Set- $38.40

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Bask & Lather Wash Day Bundle – $59

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

CÉCRED Hydration Hero Kit- $40

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Beauty

Giving the gift of ease and necessity could never underrated. The gworls use these beauty products daily, which makes them a perfect gift. From skincare sets to must-have brushes and this year’s hottest lip balms, these gifts will be much appreciated.

Sephora Brushes 8-Piece Gift Set- $99

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dewy Skin Routine Gift Set- $54

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Eadem The Bisous Set Lip Softening Balm- $84

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Lifestyle/ Wellness

This year, we prioritized self-care and wellness, which meant reevaluating our beauty practices, embracing more luxury and basking in our natural glow. We tried new products, borrowed from the ancestors and dabbled in Korean skincare.

Biodance Real Deep Mask Gift Set- $19

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Salt & Stone Mini Deodorant Discovery Set- $48

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Nutriplus Products- $38-$120

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

TreeHut Frosted Sweets Gift Set- $20

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

E.L.F Jade Roller- $11

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy Of Talent

Luxury

If you’re looking to spend a little more coin, this section is for you. Whether it’s for your bestie, mom or special person in your life, these gifts go a long way because they’ll have them for many years to come.

Brandon Blackwood Nano Nia Bag- $125

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

David Yurman Cable Flex Bracelet in Sterling Silver – $475- $525

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Coach Women’s Leather Tech Gloves – $105

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation -$229.99

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Marc Jacobs The Card Case- $75

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

