Everyone Has Been Talking About Ice Spice’s Style Lately – Here’s Why

Ice Spice wore a funky preppy look on the Kelly Clarkson show.

Ice Spice caused social chatter online after wearing a white lace sheer dress to a SpongeBob SquarePants premiere.

Ice Spice is not shrinking herself - and keeps evolving her fashion with looks that have people talking

Source: Getty

Ice Spice is back in the spotlight – and everyone is talking about it. The Bronx rapper is serving lewks and turning heads, and we are here for it.

The Bronx rapper stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 9 to celebrate a new career milestone: her acting debut in the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie. In addition to having a song featured on the soundtrack, Ice Spice also lends her voice to a character in the film, marking her first step into animation and her acting debut.

Ice Spice Press Run: Serving School Girl In Vivienne Westwood

For the daytime TV appearance, Ice Spice gave us a funky schoolgirl look. She rocked a custom plaid suit by Vivienne Westwood that was everything – a confident balance between classic and modern. The structured blazer featured sharp tailoring and a deep neckline that brought edge to the traditional tartan print, while the matching mini skirt kept the look youthful and playful.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lace-up green platform heels added height and attitude, and a mini red handbag offered a pop of color. Styled alongside her soft pink bob—cut short and curled to frame her face—the look felt grown, yet chic and whimsy. The look was so fun and perfect for her “cartoon” press run,

Ice Spice Press Run: Sheer Lace, Fitted, & Controversial

Ice Spice kept her SpongeBob promo run going with a strikingly different fashion moment at a special screening of the film on December 18. This time, she traded tailored plaid for a long-sleeve white lace body-hugging dress.

The sheer, form-fitting look featured intricate lace detailing and a silhouette that showed off her curves and undergarments. She paired the dress with platform heels, adding drama and height. Her signature pink hair remained a focal point, styled long, sleek, and soft, balancing the boldness of the dress with a romantic finish.

Ice Spice definitely gave the girls a look – but some fans are questioning the dress’ taste level. While many fans praised her for embracing her body and showing range, others questioned whether the racy look felt appropriate for an event tied to a children’s movie.

Whether she’s in tailored plaid or sheer lace, one thing is clear: Ice Spice is going to Ice Spice. She isn’t shrinking herself to fit anyone else’s standards – and is exactly who she says she is.

Everyone Has Been Talking About Ice Spice’s Style Lately – Here’s Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com