D.L. Hughley Pushes Back on Nicki Minaj’s Criticism of Gavin Newsom

Hughley accuses Minaj of hypocrisy for criticizing Newsom while supporting conservative figures with controversial histories.

Minaj's clash with Newsom escalated after he voiced support for transgender youth, leading to a broader debate on identity and power.

Hughley's comments add another layer to the situation, turning a political disagreement into a debate about credibility and accountability.

D.L. Hughley has jumped into the growing online firestorm surrounding Nicki Minaj and California Governor Gavin Newsom, and he did not hold back.

The comedian and actor took to social media over the weekend to respond to Minaj’s recent attacks on Newsom, particularly her criticism of his public support for transgender children. Hughley’s response quickly went viral, not just because he challenged Minaj’s political stance, but because he aimed his comments directly at her personal life.

Posting on Threads, Hughley wrote that Minaj should avoid speaking about children altogether, referencing her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. Petty is a registered sex offender following a 1995 conviction in New York. Hughley added that it was not Newsom Minaj needed to worry about, but rather “Chris Hansen,” a pointed reference to the former host of To Catch a Predator.

Hughley later expanded on his comments in a video shared across TikTok and Instagram. In the clip, he questioned Minaj’s recent alignment with former President Donald Trump and her increasing embrace of right wing talking points. He accused Minaj of hypocrisy, saying she supports political figures with controversial histories while criticizing Newsom for advocating for vulnerable communities.

Minaj’s clash with Newsom appeared to escalate after the governor went viral during an interview in which he discussed his support for transgender youth, mentioning his own trans godchild and his record on LGBTQ legislation. Minaj responded on X, arguing that leaders should focus on wanting children to be healthy, safe, and happy, rather than centering trans identity in public conversations.

Newsom did not directly reply to Minaj’s posts, but his social media activity added fuel to the fire. He shared an Instagram video featuring images of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Hiss.” Many viewers saw the post as a double jab, not only at Trump but also at Minaj, given the song’s lyrics reference Megan’s Law and are widely believed to be aimed at Minaj amid their long running feud.

That choice of music appeared to strike a nerve. Minaj continued posting about Newsom, calling him names, accusing him of targeting her, and urging her fans, known as the Barbz, to defend her. At least one member of Newsom’s communications team responded publicly, posting a photo of a Nicki Minaj shirt in a trash can with a caption referencing one of Minaj’s own songs.

This latest controversy comes as Minaj has increasingly leaned into conservative and MAGA aligned messaging. Over the past year, she has praised Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and even echoed claims about religious persecution abroad that align with Republican talking points. While these moves have earned her support from some conservative figures, they have also led to public criticism and unfollows from fellow celebrities.

Hughley’s comments add another layer to the situation, turning what began as a political disagreement into a broader debate about credibility, accountability, and hypocrisy. As Minaj continues to speak out against Newsom and align herself with conservative politics, it is clear that her commentary is no longer just about policy, but about culture, identity, and power in the public spotlight.

D.L. Hughley Pushes Back on Nicki Minaj’s Criticism of Gavin Newsom was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com