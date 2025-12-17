Mariah the Scientist pursued biology before shifting to music, adopting her stage name as a nod to her academic roots.

Her debut projects introduced a signature sound of alternative R&B with heartfelt, confessional lyrics that resonated with fans.

Mariah's profile has grown, with her latest album praised for its maturity and emotional clarity, reflecting personal growth.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Who Is Mariah the Scientist? Inside the Rise of Young Thug’s Fiancée

Mariah the Scientist is more than a headline name.

she’s one of R&B’s most introspective voices, known for emotional honesty, vulnerability, and a nontraditional path into music.

The Atlanta native has steadily built her career on storytelling, turning personal experiences into records that resonate deeply with fans.

Born Mariah Amani Buckles, she grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by music and creativity.

Before pursuing music full-time, Mariah took a very different route. She attended St. John’s University in New York on a biology scholarship, initially planning a future in medicine.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

However, while in college, she began writing music as a creative outlet — a decision that would eventually shift her entire career path.

Mariah adopted the stage name “Mariah the Scientist” as a nod to her academic background, blending her love for science with her growing passion for music.

What started as casual songwriting quickly turned serious as she began sharing her work online and gaining attention for her raw, diary-like lyrics.

Her breakthrough came in 2018, when she released her debut project To Die For.

The project introduced listeners to her signature sound — alternative R&B layered with emotional depth, heartbreak, and self-reflection.

Songs like “Beetlejuice” and “Reminders” helped her build an early fanbase, particularly among listeners drawn to vulnerable, confessional music.

Following the success of her debut, Mariah signed with RCA Records, releasing her second album Master in 2019.

The project showcased her artistic growth and positioned her as a rising voice in contemporary R&B.

She continued that momentum with RY RY WORLD in 2021, further expanding her sound while maintaining the emotional honesty that defines her work.

In recent years, Mariah’s profile has grown both musically and publicly.

Her 2023 album Hearts Sold Separately earned praise for its maturity and emotional clarity, reflecting personal growth and lived experience.

Throughout her career, she’s remained known for music that prioritizes feeling over flash — often exploring themes of love, loss, trust, and healing.

Outside of music, Mariah has also drawn attention for her relationship with Young Thug, whom she is now engaged to. While the relationship has brought increased visibility, Mariah continues to be recognized for her own artistry and the unconventional journey that led her there.

From a biology major with plans for med school to a respected R&B singer with a loyal following, Mariah the Scientist’s story is one of reinvention, vulnerability, and trusting your creative instincts.

RELATED: 15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Who Is Mariah the Scientist? Inside the Rise of Young Thug’s Fiancée was originally published on wtlcfm.com