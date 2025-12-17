Source: Pool / Getty

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is appearing before a state senate committee today (Dec. 17) to address questions surrounding her conduct in the 2020 election interference case. The committee’s inquiry focused on allegations of a conflict of interest stemming from her relationship with special counsel Nathan Wade, who was involved in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

The controversy began when the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis from the case in December 2024, citing her personal ties to Wade. The case was reassigned to another prosecutor in November 2025, who subsequently dropped all charges.

Willis had previously resisted testifying, arguing that the subpoenas issued by the committee were unlawful. However, a Fulton County judge ruled in favor of the committee’s authority, compelling her to appear. Her attorney, former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, stated that while Willis would answer questions, he reserved the right to object to certain inquiries.

The original indictment included allegations of submitting alternate Electoral College votes, breaching election equipment, and efforts to intimidate election workers. The case has drawn national attention, highlighting the complexities of prosecuting high-profile election-related cases.

This testimony marks a significant chapter in the ongoing scrutiny of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

WATCH LIVE: Fani Willis Testifies on 2020 Election Interference Case was originally published on majicatl.com