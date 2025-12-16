Listen Live
State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard

Published on December 16, 2025

  • State Farm Arena ranked 7th globally among non-stadium venues with over 15,000 capacity.
  • The venue grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors in 2024-2025.
  • State Farm Arena hosted 94 non-Hawks events, featuring top artists and events, solidifying its role as a cultural hub.
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta’s State Farm Arena has solidified its reputation as a premier entertainment destination, earning a spot among the world’s top venues in Billboard’s 2025 rankings. The arena was ranked No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 7 globally in the category of non-stadium venues with a capacity exceeding 15,000.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, State Farm Arena grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors. This marks the third consecutive year the venue has been featured in Billboard’s top 10 rankings, climbing from No. 9 in 2024.

Trey Feazell, Executive Vice President of Programming, celebrated the achievement, attributing it to the team’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and artists. “We are proud to make our arena a global destination for the biggest acts and moments,” he said.

The venue hosted 94 non-Hawks events during the ranking period, including performances by Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Usher, and Shakira, as well as WWE pay-per-view events and a sold-out WNBA game. Looking ahead, the 2026 lineup features stars like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga.

State Farm Arena’s consistent recognition underscores its role as a cultural and entertainment hub, drawing fans from around the globe to Atlanta.

Top Venues of 2025
(15,001+ Capacity)

RankVenue/CityGrossAttendanceShows
1Sphere Las Vegas$370.3M1.7M105
2O2 Arena London$281.9M2.5M200
3Madison Square Garden New York$251.1M1.8M127
4Kia Forum Inglewood$139.2M1.1M101
5Qudos Bank Arena Sydney$127.7M1.2M109
6Barclays Center Brooklyn$125M962K91
7State Farm Arena Atlanta$121.1M939K94
8Movistar Arena Madrid$120.6M1.8M158
9Prudential Center Newark$114.8M981K108
10Chase Center San Francisco$113.7M530K52
11Movistar Arena Santiago$98.9M1.7M190
12TD Garden Boston$98.8M917K76
13Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia$94.4M961K80
14United Center Chicago$92.3M681K51
15Scotiabank Arena Toronto$90.9M808K63
16T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas$90.8M450K39
17Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot San Juan$88.1M1.1M88
18Kaseya Center Miami$84.2M590K70
19Ziggo Dome Amsterdam$82.4M801K58
20Palacio de los Deportes Mexico City$82.1M1.2M77
21American Airlines Center Dallas$76.7M678K64
22Bridgestone Arena Nashville$73.7M743K68
23Co-Op Live Manchester$73.6M730K48
24Intuit Dome Inglewood$71.9M402K39
25Rod Laver Arena Melbourne$67.2M620K54

