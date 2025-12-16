Caregiving during holidays can bring stress, guilt, and fatigue for many.

Practical advice: daily plan, support network, and managing guilt and fears.

Organizations like Finding New Tomorrows aim to transform culturally competent elder care.

Holiday Caregiving: Tips, Support, and Resources

The holiday season is usually a time for joy, family gatherings, and celebration. But for the millions of people juggling the responsibilities of caring for aging loved ones, this time of year can also bring stress, guilt, and emotional fatigue. In a powerful conversation titled “Sisters on the Mic Present: Caregiving During the Holidays,” voices like Sybil Wilkes, Darlene McCoy, Shari Nycole, and Pastor Pat Bailey came together to share real stories and vital caregiving tips.

Their experiences reflect the reality many of us face in our communities. Shari Nycole shared her journey of witnessing her grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, balancing high school life with the weight of seeing a loved one decline. Darlene McCoy spoke candidly about the unique challenges of long-distance caregiving, relying on her brother for daily tasks while contributing financial support and managing appointments from afar. Pastor Pat Bailey, who cared for both a disabled father and a mother with Alzheimer’s, opened up about the PTSD triggered by memory care facilities—a sentiment that resonates deeply with anyone who has walked the halls of elder care support institutions.

Despite the heaviness, these sisters offered practical holiday caregiving advice. Pastor Pat emphasized the importance of a daily plan that includes prayer, hydration, and creating a “support zone” of friends who bring laughter. Darlene reminded us that guilt serves no purpose; if you can’t be physically present, your contribution through coordination and resources is just as valuable. The message was clear: “You are never alone in this process.”

At the heart of this conversation is the mission of Finding New Tomorrows. This organization is dedicated to transforming elder care within Black, Brown, and underserved communities. By directly addressing aging-related health disparities, they are building a future where caregivers have the culturally competent resources they need. Pastor Pat Bailey has even launched a unique online support group designed to “blackinize” the support experience, ensuring our specific cultural nuances are understood and respected.

If you are navigating this journey, remember to forgive yourself, manage the assignment, and lean on your village. We have to face our fears and let God sustain us through the process.

