Nearly 60 Vehicles Broken Into Across Richmond in Two Days

Nearly 60 parked vehicles were damaged and burglarized across Richmond over a two day span, according to the Richmond Police Department. The incidents were reported in two separate areas of the city, prompting an ongoing investigation into the break ins.

Police say the first report came in around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the 2200 block of East Cary Street. A second report was received at approximately 3:45 a.m. the following morning on Thursday, Dec. 10, in the 400 block of North 18th Street. Officers responded to both locations to assess the damage and gather information.

When officers arrived on North 18th Street, they discovered 33 vehicles with smashed driver side windows. In the East Cary Street area, police found 26 vehicles that had also been damaged in a similar manner, with driver side windows broken.

In both locations, police said the interiors of the vehicles had been ransacked and items were stolen. Investigators are working to determine whether the incidents are connected and are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact Richmond Police.

