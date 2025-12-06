Mad About Plaid? Taraji P Henson Just Dropped Major Notes On How To Style The Print

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is in her fashion era, and the girls are taking notes. The actress and all-around powerhouse hopped on Instagram with a new carousel post that instantly lit up our timelines.

On December 5, the DMV native stepped out in a look that blended streetwear, pattern mixing, and full-on attitude. She paired a cropped, multicolor plaid jacket – a sharp mix of blue, red, white, and yellow – with a different plaid shirt tied at the waist in red, white, and black.

Taraji P. Henson Is Mad About Plaid – Get Into Her Outfit Details

The colors and patterns were slightly different but worked together so well. That’s the power of a true fashionista – knowing that patterns and colors don’t always have to match to serve a lewk. Then she added plaid heels in the same vibe. The multicolored shoes were the perfect addition.

Plaid is a print we see everywhere this time of year – usually in classic greens, reds, and black combinations – but Taraji switched up the print in a modern way. She showed how versatile the pattern can be when you play with unexpected colors and styling.

She balanced all that bold plaid with a green turtleneck crop top, classic distressed jeans, cuffed just right, and a denim Balenciaga bag to match. Taraji’s glam matched the vibe. She wore her signature cropped cut styled in flipped curls with a sharp taper in the back. The shape gives her a chic, modern frame that highlights her face. Oversized yellow-tinted sunglasses and gold hoops added IT GIRL glam.

No wonder we are obsessed with the entire fit. And so are Taraji’s fans.

Fans filled the comments with love and emojis. One wrote, “YOUR EXACTLY WHO U THINK YOU ARE. Another said, “I am stealing this whole fit .” One fan simply commented, “Suuuuuper cute … gorgeous.”

Taraji has always been that girl – on screen, on the carpet, and now, on the feed. This plaid moment shows how easily she takes a familiar pattern and turns it into something fresh, bold, and completely her own.

Mad About Plaid? Taraji P Henson Just Dropped Major Notes On How To Style The Print was originally published on hellobeautiful.com