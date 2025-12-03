New Black Holiday Movies To Watch During Christmastime
It’s something us hopeless romantics and holiday fanatics look forward to every year— cozying up on the couch with popcorn and some hot chocolate and turning on a cheesy holiday rom-com to swoon over. Much like our favorite classics like Frosty the Snowman, Home Alone or a Charlie Brown Christmas, they fill us with joy and merriment for the Christmas season.
Since early November, several platforms have been rolling out a slew of original holiday films that celebrate family, love, and redemption all wrapped in a bow full of the holiday spirit.
Below we have a list of newly released movies this year to watch for the holiday season.
Christmas By Design (BET+)
A famous designer working on a deadline reunites with an IT expert she had a previous, steamy, yet embarrassing encounter with. This flick stars Danielle LaRoach as “Tuesday Comfort,” Lamon Archey as “David Joy,” Celeste Seda as “Caroline Renard,” and Monanik Dugar as “Helena Comfort.”
Deck The Hallways (Lifetime)
A woman visiting her grandmother for the holidays is taken aback when Christmas traditions she’s cherished her entire life have changed. Things also get complicated when her ex-boyfriend comes back into the picture. This movie stars Loretta Devine, Naika Toussaint and Jaime M. Callica.
Unexpected Christmas
In what’s supposed to be a merry get together with family for the holidays quickly turns into a nightmare when Marissa (played by DomiNque Perry) discovers her ex-boyfriend Richard (Lil Rel Howery) is now engaged to her estranged step-sister Kerry (Reagan Gomez).
Christmas Everyday (Lifetime)
A woman has been determined to uphold her father’s legacy of Christmas traditions after his death. But, she is also planning a wedding for her sister, who is the worst bridezilla. But as if it’s a Christmas miracle, a handsome new contractor arrives to fix a broken pipe in the family home and possibly claiming her heart. This heartfelt movie stars Brandy Norwood as Fancy and her daughter, Sy’rai Smith. It also stars Debbi Morgan, Lamman Rucker, Robert C. Riley and Journey Carter.
Fake Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
When a woman tells a small lie about an unconscious stranger in the hospital, she suddenly gets wrapped up with his family’s holiday plans. Not to mention, her ex-boyfriend is the doctor! This movie stars Kiki Layne and Etienne Maurice
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (Prime)
Starring Shannon Thornton, when New-York fashion designer Joy gets an offer to spend Christmas with her new boo, she finds that as a sign of the most epic romance. That is, until she is in a car accident in a snowstorm and finds herself in the cabin of a complete stranger.
