Diddy’s Legal Team Scrambling To Stop Streaming Of Diddy Docuseries

Sean "Diddy" Combs lawyers are frantically trying to stop Netflix from streaming the 50 Cent produced docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" for having unauthorized footage and being a hit piece.

Published on December 3, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs lawyers are frantically trying to stop Netflix from streaming the 50 Cent produced docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” for having unauthorized footage and being a hit piece. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had promised a shocking look at Diddy and he did not disappoint as most of the world are talking about this four part docuseries and its revelations of Sean Combs inner workings.

