See Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Teyana Taylor At The 2025 Gotham Awards

The 2025 Gotham Awards took over New York City on December 1, bringing out standout looks, unexpected silhouettes, and some of the best celebrity style of the season. Topping our best-dressed list were Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Teyana Taylor.

Each showed up with looks we loved and are still obsessed with.

2025 Gotham Awards: Rihanna Turns The Carpet Into Her Personal Runway

It goes without saying that the Bajan princess stole the show.

Rihanna arrived hand-in-hand with A$AP Rocky and instantly shut the carpet down in an over-the-top Balenciaga Spring 2026 look. The internet lit up, and our group chats haven’t stopped talking about it.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the Fenty Beauty mogul floated onto the scene wearing a sculptural, balloon-shaped gown in the softest baby-pink taffeta. The dress wrapped around her body like a couture globe, cinched at the knee, then exploded into a dramatic trumpet-style hem.

And then there was the feather cap.

A matching cloud of soft pink plumes sat effortlessly atop Rihanna’s head, making it clear she wasn’t just dressing for the carpet—she was creating a moment. Paired with black leather opera gloves, she delivered playful avant-garde drama with a little edge.

Her accessories kept the energy going. Rihanna wore gemstones in shades of pink and purple, stacked earrings (including cuffs), and a glam look featuring a smoky eye and a soft nude lip. Of course, Fenty Beauty handled the face.

Moments like this are why Rihanna’s red carpet looks always live rent-free in our heads.

2025 Gotham Awards: A$AP Rocky Is The King Of Chanel

Fresh off the announcement of his new role as Chanel’s latest ambassador, A$AP Rocky showed up dripping in threads from the fashion house. He wore a sophisticated Chanel suit and accessories—exactly the kind of energy we expect from a stylish ambassador at a camera-filled New York City event.

He paired the suit with a crisp white button-down and a striped tie, adding a subtle touch of polish. A$AP Rocky elevated the look with gold gemstone earrings, a quilted Chanel leather tote, and a cluster of Chanel brooches that gave the ensemble a refined, fashion-forward edge. The overall effect was luxe, understated, and undeniably stylish.

Teyana Taylor Gives Luxe Chanel-Meets-Streetwear At The 2025 Gotham Awards

If Rihanna delivered couture fantasy and Rocky leaned into quiet luxury, Teyana Taylor brought avant-garde energy with a streetwear twist.

Teyana hit the Gotham Awards carpet in a Chanel look that mixed relaxed ease with bold drama. Her top was a cream, satin, slightly oversized T-shirt-style blouse—simple and clean.

But her skirt was everything. She wore a voluminous red feathered skirt that burst with layers of red, cream, orange, and deep purple.

Because it’s Teyana, she finished the look with black-and-white heels that complemented the bold red skirt and top. Her glam was soft and minimal: natural makeup with a bronze glow, a nude lip, and her signature pixie curls.

Each star showed up with a completely different vibe, and that’s what made the carpet so fun to watch. Rih Rih gave us the drama, Rocky delivered his signature style, and Teyana came through with a look only she could pull off.

We love to see it.

