Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 2, 2025

Accused Gunman, Ramanula Lockinwal. The story involving the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolf has been developing. Terrorism and intelligence expert Malcolm Nance joined Reverend Mark Thompson on “Make It Plain” to discuss the case against the accused gunman, Ramanula Lockinwal. Nance raised critical questions about the investigation, particularly concerning the suspect’s movements. He pressed law enforcement for answers on whether the suspect traveled across the country by car and, if so, demanding to know, “so where’s the vehicle?” Nance’s analysis provides a deeper look into the questions that still surround this case.

The Democratic Party is Showing Momentum Democrats are showing unexpected signs of momentum. After a tough start to the year with losses in Congress and at the White House, the party is gaining ground in special elections. In four recent special House races, Democratic candidates have outperformed their 2024 margins by an average of 16 points. This trend is fueling hope that they can narrow the Republican majority. All eyes are now on Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, where early voting numbers suggest a favorable environment for Democrat Afton Bain in her race against Republican Matt Van Epps this Tuesday.