Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 27, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

A Day of Thanks For many in the Black community, Thanksgiving is more than just a day of gratitude; it’s a moment for deep reflection. Wilkes points out that the holiday serves as an opportunity to honor the incredible resilience of our ancestors. It’s a time for purposeful conversation around the family table, acknowledging our journey from the legacy of slavery to the ongoing fight for justice and equality. It becomes a day of unity and remembrance, where we celebrate our blessings while recommitting to the continued push for progress and self-determination.

A National Economic Blackout A significant call to action is underway with a nationwide economic boycott. Running from Black Friday through Cyber Tuesday (Nov. 25 – Dec. 2), the “Mass Blackout” urges consumers to protest the Trump administration and rising economic inequality. The coalition of organizers behind the movement encourages people to avoid spending with major corporations during this peak shopping period. Instead, the focus is on supporting local and independent businesses, preferably with cash. The goal is to send a clear message that the people are the true foundation of the economy. Organizers have clarified that Small Business Saturday is not part of the boycott, encouraging strong support for our local entrepreneurs.