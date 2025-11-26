Beneath The Brush: Kierra Lanice Learned About Self-Confidence As A Child And Realized Her Purpose

Source: Michael J. Kelly

Welcome to “Beneath The Brush,” where we explore the stories behind some of the most notable MUAs in the game. Each feature will highlight the “why” for each MUA and showcase their career trajectories, go-to products and makeup tips.

It’s one thing to know the importance of having confidence as a tween; it’s another to hone the skill through developmental trainings and find your purpose. From a young age, celebrity MUA Kierra Lanice was enchanted with makeup. And when she and her childhood BFF took an image course and visited a beauty counter, her world shifted. “We were gifted with a sheer, cotton candy colored lip gloss, 03 Glaze, if I’m not mistaken. I wore that lip gloss every day and took it with me everywhere,” Lanice exclusively tells HelloBeautiful. “I felt so girl-la-la, grown, and it gave me a confidence I had never experienced before. Since then, I fell in love with trying to recreate that feeling.”

Related Stories Beneath The Brush: Kenya Alexis Is The MUA Behind Your Favorite Celebrity Beauty Beat

Despite being enrolled in a dual community college fashion tech program in high school, the Lansing, Mich., native’s love for beauty never wavered. Upon graduation, Lanice enrolled at Douglas J. Aveda Institute in East Lansing to study cosmetology. “It was during that program that I fell more and more in love with beauty over fashion,” she says. After relocating to Houston, she started her career working with Estée Lauder and MAC Cosmetics, while continuing her professional training.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After landing a gig to assist a celebrity MUA for the 2015 BET Awards, Lanice believed that the opportunity was the break she needed. Unfortunately, the gig fell through, but as the famous quote says, “Every setback is a setup for a major comeback.” And the creative did just that. “Instead of giving up, I thought quickly on my feet, pivoted, bet on myself, and the same day ended up doing red carpet glam on my own,” she says. The confidence she’s been honing since her childhood days led Lanice to sign a contract with Viacom (now Paramount).

Lanice has blossomed into one of the most notable celebrity makeup artists in the beauty industry. With over a decade in the industry, her client list reads as a who’s who in the beauty, entertainment, and political spaces—including Rapsody, Angel Reese, Lacy Redway, and many more. Her work has been featured in the pages of prominent beauty and fashion publications, including Vogue and Essence.

As Lanice’s star continues to rise, elevation remains top of mind. She is currently focused on making her global brand ambassador dreams a reality, while pouring into her clients. And with so many aspiring MUAs seeking guidance, the creative plans to take the support she’s garnered in her career and pay it forward by teaching the next generation.

Below, Kierra Lanice gets candid about her makeup must-haves, makeup hacks to avoid, advice for aspiring MUAs, and much more.

Kierra Lanice Shares How She Defines Beauty:



“Beauty is relative and for me it’s a confidence that starts internally and radiates and is expressed externally!”





Three Must-Haves In Kierra’s Kit:



1. The Peach & Lily Glass Skin Ginseng Collagen Mask is a must because this extra step makes a world of difference with how makeup lies on the skin. I like to put this sheet mask on my client at the start of the appointment, as I’m still setting up, so their skin is supple and hydrated before I begin the glam. My clients feel pampered, and I’ve gotten a head start on skin prep—a win for everyone involved.

2. The Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask because it hydrates and plumps the lips, filling in lines in the lips! I like to apply it during skin prep so the lips are perfectly plump and smooth by the time I do lipstick/gloss for finishing touches!

3. The Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter is one of my favorites because who cares how dewy, supple, or highlighted the skin is if the neck, décolleté and hands don’t match!

Makeup Hack Folks Should Avoid:



“I recently came across the trend: hairspray as a setting spray. I’d never recommend it because not only is it unsafe for your lungs and respiratory system, but all of the alcohol can strip the skin and cause you to age faster.”



Thoughts On Drugstore Vs. High-End Makeup Brands:



“When you understand that there are seven conglomerates that own 183 beauty brands, you pick your battles. Many of these drugstore and high-end brands are owned by the same parent companies. I say, stay within your budget and use what works for you. Who cares how much it costs if it’s effective, meets a need, and you feel confident wearing it! I use both in my personal and professional kits. I use more high-end products in my pro kit, especially because I provide a luxury service at a premium, and that needs to be reflected in my service. However, there are some drugstore products that I truly can’t live without!”

Advice For Aspiring MUAs:



“Treat your everyday teacher, bank teller, friend, clients, etc. the same way you would a celebrity! Study color theory and bone structure, and even the work of your favorite celebrity artists. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask questions. Dream big and perfect the system behind your service.”

Beneath The Brush: Kierra Lanice Learned About Self-Confidence As A Child And Realized Her Purpose was originally published on hellobeautiful.com