Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 25, 2025

Tulsa Race Massacre Viola Fletcher Has Passed We mourn the passing of a true matriarch, Viola Fletcher, who died at the age of 111. As one of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, her life was a testament to resilience. “Mother Fletcher” was just seven years old when she witnessed the burning of Black Wall Street. A century later, she stood before Congress, a powerful voice demanding justice and reparations for the atrocities her community endured. Her passing leaves just one known survivor, Leslie Evelyn Benningfield Randall, reminding us of the urgent need to preserve and honor our history.

A National Economic Blackout A powerful call to action is echoing across the nation. A coalition of grassroots organizations is urging a seven-day national economic blackout during one of the year’s busiest shopping weeks. The protest, aimed at the Trump administration and rising income inequality, encourages Americans to halt spending at major retailers. This movement builds on previous spending freezes from earlier in the year that pushed for the restoration of DEI programs. The action makes an exception for Small Business Saturday, encouraging support for our local entrepreneurs.