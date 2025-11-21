Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kandi Burruss
Source: General / Getty

After 11 years of marriage, Kandi Burruss has filed for divorce from Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed the news in an exclusive statement, sharing her personal feelings during this difficult time.

RELATED: Famous Couples Who Broke Up in 2025

“After deep thought and a lot prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told People.com.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Kandi Burruss, 49, and her husband, producer Todd Tucker, 52, first crossed paths in 2011 while filming season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The couple announced their engagement in January 2013 and married the following April.

Since then, they’ve grown their blended family, welcoming two children together — son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5 — while also raising their older children from previous relationships: Burruss’ daughter Riley, 23, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 29.

Sending love to the couple and their family during this transition.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

Entertainment

Lil Rel Howery Brings Laughs with His New Movie “Unexpected Christmas”

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

Workhardaholic
30:02
Work

WorkHARDAholic (April 28, 2024 – Podcast)

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

Local

Governor Youngkin Launches Emergency Food Aid Amid Federal Shutdown

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close