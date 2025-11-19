Smokey Robinson Faces New Accusation of Forcing a Man...

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Smokey Robinson is facing mounting legal trouble as a sixth person has come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. The newest claim is from an anonymous man who says he experienced repeated harassment while working inside the Robinsons’ home. His appearance in the case is especially notable because he is the first male accuser to join the five women who previously sued the Motown icon.

According to newly filed court documents, the man says his employment with Smokey and Frances Robinson began around 2013. His primary tasks included cleaning and preparing cars early in the morning. He claims that during these routine mornings Smokey often approached him wearing only underwear. The man alleges that Robinson would expose himself and make sexually inappropriate gestures toward him. He says the behavior eventually escalated to unwanted physical contact.

The accuser describes one moment that he says occurred in 2022. He claims Smokey grabbed his hand without permission and tried to force it onto his private area. The man says the situation frightened him and left him humiliated. After the incident he says he was terminated from his job. However, he claims Frances Robinson contacted him later and asked him to return. He agreed, but according to his lawsuit the harassment continued after he came back.

He eventually quit for good after learning that other employees had experienced similar encounters. In his filing he states that the repeated behavior caused emotional distress and fear for his safety.

Smokey Robinson has denied the allegations through his attorney, Christopher Frost. Frost says the group of accusers is working together and that their goal is to damage Robinson’s name for financial gain. He claims the accusations are false and describes them as part of what he calls an organized attempt to create publicity and pressure the singer into paying a settlement. Frost also says the plaintiffs have not supplied the evidence needed to support their claims and that his team has asked the court to intervene.

The man’s lawsuit follows a series of similar claims. In July a woman identified only as Jane Doe Five said Smokey made repeated attempts over several years to force her to touch him in a sexual way. She filed a police report and joined four other women who had already filed civil suits. Those earlier cases allege inappropriate touching, exposure, and harassment. The Robinsons responded by accusing the group of extortion. Their attorneys said the couple treated their staff like family and provided examples such as paying for dental care and attending personal family events.

The legal fallout continues to grow. Robinson’s attorneys have requested 500 million dollars in damages, and both sides appear prepared for a long fight. For now the court of public opinion is watching closely as the accusations continue to unfold.

