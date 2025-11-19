Listen Live
John Legend And Earth Wind & Fire To Headline The Inaugural HBCU Fest

John Legend, Jill Scott and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to headline the inaugural HBCU AWAREFEST at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on March 26th 2026.

Published on November 19, 2025

John Legend, Jill Scott and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to headline the inaugural HBCU AWAREFEST at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 26th 2026. The event is a fundraising festival that aims to raise awareness about the student loan debt crises for HBCU students and features workshops and panel discussions to further educate on the topic.

