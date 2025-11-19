John Legend And Earth Wind & Fire To Headline The Inaugural HBCU Fest
John Legend And Earth Wind & Fire To Headline The Inaugural HBCU Fest
John Legend, Jill Scott and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to headline the inaugural HBCU AWAREFEST at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 26th 2026. The event is a fundraising festival that aims to raise awareness about the student loan debt crises for HBCU students and features workshops and panel discussions to further educate on the topic.
See the full story here
More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM