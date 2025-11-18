Stephen A. Smith Removed From NBA Countdown on ESPN

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

ESPN has officially rolled out a fresh version of NBA Countdown, and one of the biggest changes is the absence of Stephen A. Smith, who spent more than two decades as part of the network’s NBA studio coverage.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The network announced the updated lineup this week, highlighting a “new-look” crew set to debut on Wednesday. Malika Andrews will continue to lead the show as host, joined by senior writer Brian Windhorst, Denver Nuggets championship coach Michael Malone, and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins as analysts. ESPN senior insider Shams Charania is also expected to appear regularly throughout the season.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The release didn’t name Smith directly, but his omission from the panel makes the change clear: ESPN is moving forward with NBA Countdown without one of its longest-running contributors.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smith has been a fixture in ESPN’s NBA programming since he joined the network in 2003 as an analyst on NBA Shootaround, which eventually became NBA Countdown in 2012. Over the years, he helped anchor the show through major league moments, countless playoff runs, and some of the most talked-about seasons in NBA history. His departure marks the end of an era for ESPN’s basketball coverage.

Fans quickly noticed the change, pointing out that Smith’s absence from the announcement signaled his removal from the show. Many took to social media to discuss what they viewed as a surprising shift, especially considering Smith’s long, influential tenure.

Despite stepping away from NBA Countdown, Smith remains ESPN’s biggest on-air personality. At 58, he is widely seen as the face of the network and recently landed one of the most lucrative contracts in ESPN history, reportedly crossing into nine-figure territory. His voice continues to dominate First Take, arguably the network’s most recognizable show, and he has taken on new responsibilities across other major sports in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sources have noted that Smith’s expanded workload may be tied to his departure from the NBA pregame desk. ESPN appears to be reshaping his role to include broader, more cross-sport coverage, positioning him as a central part of the network’s overall strategy rather than limiting him to NBA-focused programming.

Related Article: LeBron James Laughs Off Stephen A. Smith Saying He Would Have “Swung On Him”

Related Article: Stephen A. Smith & Samantha Are A Perfect Daddy-Daughter Duo

As for NBA Countdown, ESPN seems eager to present a refreshed panel with a mix of journalistic insight, coaching perspective, and player experience. Malone brings championship credibility, Perkins adds strong player commentary, and Windhorst offers deep reporting to round out the show’s new dynamic.

Smith’s exit from NBA Countdown doesn’t mark a step back in visibility—if anything, it reflects a shift in priorities for both the host and the network. But it undeniably closes a major chapter in ESPN’s NBA history.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stephen A. Smith Removed From NBA Countdown on ESPN was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com