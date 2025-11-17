Trump Does 180, Wants Epstein Files Released As The Noise Gets Louder

President Trump has flip flopped once again and is now encouraging Republicans to vote this week to release more files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has called the Epstein files “fake news” and a “witch hunt” that is led by Democrats yet Republicans, Democrats, MAGA and victims are the ones pushing for the release of all files pertaining to the case. Trumps name has come up often in the emails that have been released so far.

