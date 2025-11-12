Listen Live
Close
Music

Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

For the singer's 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than "Can We Talk" that every R&B fan should know.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tevin Campbell Promotional Visit In Chicago
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Tevin Campbell was a unique voice that defined R&B when he first blew on the scene in the early 1990s.

Discovered by the late Quincy Jones, who was a fan of Campbell, the Texas native has proved to be a pivotal young sound and an R&B prodigy. He made an unforgettable mark singing “Tomorrow (A Better You, Better Me)” penned by Jones, and even was mentored by Prince and had the artist write songs for him on his 1992 album I’m Ready. Campbell was also the unmistakable voice behind Powerline in Disney’s popular A Goofy Movie.

Many know the familiar rhythm and croons from Campbell’s iconic song “Can We Talk,” however, the artist has a range of timeless, quality hits that showcase his velvety-smooth vocal ability, which hailed him as one of our R&B greats to begin with.

For the singer’s 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than “Can We Talk” that every R&B fan should know.

Shhh (Break It Down)

Tell Me What You Want Me To Do

Could You Learn To Love

Always In My Heart

Alone With You

I’m Ready

Dandelion

What Do I Say

Tell Me Where

I2I (From A Goofy Movie)

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’ was originally published on foxync.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

Workhardaholic
30:02
Work

WorkHARDAholic (April 28, 2024 – Podcast)

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Local

Governor Youngkin Launches Emergency Food Aid Amid Federal Shutdown

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Dr Winn
20:04
Lifestyle

Community Conversations with Dr. Winn VCU Massey Cancer (December 2024)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close