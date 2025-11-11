Listen Live
Close
Crime

Man, 19, Charged in Murder Outside Church Following Funeral Gathering

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Richmond police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred during a repast gathering on the city’s West End late last month.

According to a news release from the Richmond Police Department, Kordell Wall, 19, of Richmond, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the October 29 shooting that left 36-year-old Kwaivon Dejesus dead.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. on the steps of a church located in the 1400 block of West Cary Street, where family and friends had gathered to honor a recently deceased loved one. Investigators believe the violence erupted after an altercation between Wall and Dejesus during the repast.

Dejesus was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries. Police did not release details on what led to the confrontation.

Man, 19, Charged in Murder Outside Church Following Funeral Gathering was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Clipse Photo
18 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Your 2026 Grammy Nominees

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Workhardaholic
30:02
Work

WorkHARDAholic (April 28, 2024 – Podcast)

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Dr Winn
20:04
Lifestyle

Community Conversations with Dr. Winn VCU Massey Cancer (December 2024)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close