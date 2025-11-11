Man, 19, Charged in Murder Outside Church Following Funeral Gathering

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Richmond police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred during a repast gathering on the city’s West End late last month.

According to a news release from the Richmond Police Department, Kordell Wall, 19, of Richmond, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the October 29 shooting that left 36-year-old Kwaivon Dejesus dead.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. on the steps of a church located in the 1400 block of West Cary Street, where family and friends had gathered to honor a recently deceased loved one. Investigators believe the violence erupted after an altercation between Wall and Dejesus during the repast.

Dejesus was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries. Police did not release details on what led to the confrontation.

