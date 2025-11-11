Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

Manny Hernandez

The continuing drama surrounding Wendy Williams and a dementia diagnosis that’s incapacitated her for the better part of three years may have just came to a startling halt.

According to a top neurologist with close ties to the situation, Williams may very well have been misdiagnosed this entire time based on a new report coming from TMZ.

RELATED: Fashion Fresh! Wendy Williams Stuns During NYFW 2025

More details below on why a string of new tests point to an oversight in Williams’ condition and initial diagnosis, via TMZ:

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Wendy recently completed a battery of tests in NYC, and the neurologist concluded she does not have frontotemporal dementia. The neurologist provided Wendy’s legal team with the results late last month.

The findings conflict with an earlier test when, according to Wendy’s guardian, she tested positive for the condition.

Frontotemporal dementia, according to multiple experts to whom we have spoken, never gets better — only worse. Yet Wendy has exhibited remarkable neurological resilience since she became clean and sober 3 years ago, although she is still locked in the guardianship.

We’re told Wendy’s legal team will file legal docs with the court in the next 2 weeks, paving the way for a hearing where they will ask the judge to terminate the guardianship. If the judge digs in and refuses to end the guardianship, powerhouse lawyer Joe Tacopina will then demand a jury trial and ask jurors to free Wendy.”

Of course, this news is coming directly from Wendy’s camp so it’s not hard to see the invested interest. Still, great points were made in making it clear as day that Wendy is in fact getting better; a true diagnosis of Frontotemporal dementia wouldn’t reflect how amazing she was looking just a few short months ago during New York Fashion Week 2025.

…keep Wendy Williams in your prayers. Good luck, Purple Chair Queen!

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com