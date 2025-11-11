Listen Live
Lifestyle

Radio ONE + Miss Community Clovia 22nd Annual Toy Drive

Published on November 10, 2025

Radio ONE Toy Drive
Source: General / Radio One

Radio One Richmond proudly announces the 22nd Annual Toy Drive Collections happening every Tuesday from November 11th through December 2nd. 

The community is invited to join us in spreading holiday cheer by donating new, unwrapped toys for children ages 5-13 along with family essentials such as grocery gift cards, hygiene products and other household necessities. Each Tuesday during the collection period Radio One Richmond will broadcast live from Walmart. Located at 2410 Sheila Lane, bringing the spirit of giving directly to the residents of Central VA. The community is encouraged to stop by, donate, and help ensure that every child experiences the joy of the holiday season.

The 22nd annual Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive is made possible by Radio One Richmond, Project Giveback to Community, Anthem Health Keepers Plus. Transformation RVA, The Life Church, EZ Box of Richmond, Behavioral Health Services of VA, The City of Richmond Police Department, The City of Richmond Sheriff’s Office and Walmart All donations will directly benefit local families of Central Virginia.

Radio ONE + Miss Community Clovia 22nd Annual Toy Drive was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

