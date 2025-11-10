Youngkin Administration Confirms SNAP Deposits After Federal Guidance

Source: Tom & Dee Ann McCarthy / Getty

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia will pause its Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program after receiving federal confirmation that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be distributed this week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has directed states to issue 65% of monthly SNAP benefits for more than 850,000 Virginians by Thursday, November 13, following federal guidance tied to the Trump Administration’s USDA policies.

Governor Youngkin said the state’s emergency program was launched last week to prevent disruptions to food access during the federal delay. “Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance,” Youngkin said. “Now, based on federal guidance, we are committed to processing the federal SNAP benefits made available no later than Thursday.” In total, SNAP households will receive 65% of their regular monthly benefits this week in addition to the 25% already issued through the VENA initiative.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly praised the coordination between state and federal agencies, calling the combined effort “a demonstration of Virginia’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of our neighbors.” She added that the swift action by the Virginia Department of Social Services ensured that vulnerable families continued to receive critical food support while maintaining fiscal responsibility. The newly released funds are expected to be available beginning the week of November 10.

In addition to restoring SNAP benefits, the Commonwealth continues its broader effort to fight food insecurity through the Virginia Cares Initiative: A statewide food drive launched last week to support residents impacted by the federal government shutdown. The initiative prioritizes helping federal and military civilian workers and the 12,000 Virginians who recently became eligible for SNAP but were unable to access benefits. Virginians can contribute by donating, volunteering, or hosting food drives through local food banks, supported by $1 million in state funding to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.