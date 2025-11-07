Ciara & Russell Wilson Show Love at Sarah’s Oil Screening

Source: Melissa Nyomi Stoll / other

Ciara and Russell Wilson couldn’t keep their eyes off each other at the private screening of their new film, Sarah’s Oil in theaters now. The glow between them was undeniable — those familiar looks of love that have carried them through nearly a decade of marriage still lingered in every smile, every gentle touch. The two sat close, whispering, laughing, and sharing that same magnetic spark they had when they first met.

It’s no surprise that their connection shines so effortlessly. Married for over nine years, the couple share four children — including Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with Future, whom Russell lovingly raises as his own. But what continues to inspire fans most isn’t just their picture-perfect partnership; it’s the way they nurture it. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there to capture the tea for Radio One.

Russell summed up how they keep their love fresh: “You got to keep competing. You got to keep loving. I get to look at the most beautiful woman every day and love her and care for her and just do this life with her.”

Ciara adds “We always talk about how you got to continually search for the beginning,” she shared. “When you first meet someone, you have these butterflies — and I say, don’t let those butterflies fly away. Let them just keep fluttering right there.”

That’s exactly the energy they brought to their screening — a couple still full of butterflies, still cheering each other on, still grounded in faith and family. “Communication is everything,” Ciara continued. “Sometimes you have to talk about things you don’t want to — but that keeps your connection strong. You got to have mindfulness in marriage, and keep it fun, keep it young.”

Throughout the night, Russell kept hinting at baby number five, telling Summers, “How could I not look at her and think, we’re just getting started?”

But when Ciara was playfully pressed about whether “baby number five” might be part of that start, she laughed and simply said, “God only knows.”

Is she already hiding a baby bump? The audience speculated that this could be the reason she kept her coat on throughout the evening. But right now, that’s just a rumor. We’ll keep you posted

Sarah’s Oil a Movie Grounded in their Love and Faith

Russell and Ciara’s love — and the sense of shared purpose that defines it —has given birth to Sarah’s Oil, from the couple’s Why Not You Productions. The movie tells the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector, an 11-year-old Black girl in early-1900s Oklahoma who inherited what seemed like worthless land — until oil was discovered beneath it. Through sheer faith and determination, she became one of the youngest Black millionaires in America.

Russell was moved by Sarah’s story from the start. He told Radio One, “We read the book and got so inspired,” he said. “Sarah’s story is about faith and family. She put her ear to the ground, heard the oil running underneath, and believed in something no one else could see. I love that part of it.”

For him, the film is deeply personal — something he hopes will inspire his children and countless others. “For them to see this, I want them to feel like, this could be me, Mom. This could be me, Dad. This is a family story — a story of love, faith, belief, and real wealth.”

Ciara echoes that same passion: “I hope people walk away feeling inspired and full of hope … confident about keeping their faith … understanding your value and what you’re worth. Hold onto that, protect that.”

A Breakout Star: Naya Desir-Johnson

Leading the film is rising star Naya Desir-Johnson, who gives an unforgettable performance as Sarah Rector. “It’s a story that everyone should hear,” she said. “I didn’t know who Sarah was until this film. To be part of this gigantic legacy — it’s really big shoes to fill.”

Naya admitted the role challenged her emotionally. “The hardest part was going through all the hardships she had. She was being threatened for her land, and two of her friends were murdered for theirs. But she never gave up.”

Naya spoke to the courage of Sarah Rector, “It surprised me … how brave she was. … She was the first black girl in America to become a millionaire … I didn’t know about that before … something so big.”



And she has a message to young Black girls everywhere,

“Never give up. Stick for what you know is right. And always, always believe in yourself … you can do anything you want in life … don’t let anybody ever tell you no … you can work hard … you can do whatever you want to do.”

Sarah’s Oil Reclaims an Important Part of American History

More than a historical drama, Sarah’s Oil is a celebration of faith, resilience, and legacy. Filmed in Oklahoma, it captures the grit and grace of early-1900s Black life, and the strength of a young girl determined to protect what was hers. The Wilsons’ production company, Why Not You Productions, focuses on stories that uplift and inspire — and Sarah’s Oil fits perfectly into that mission.

As Russell puts it, “We want to impact youth in a big way. Ciara got her amazing career in music and business, and I have mine in sports — but storytelling lets us do it together. Faith-based content, inspirational content — that’s where our hearts are.”

This isn’t just another biopic — it’s a reclamation of history. “Black history is American history” Ciara stated. Together this power couple is highlighting a legacy of faith, ownership, and generational resilience. The film, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, was largely shot in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, capturing the rugged beauty of early-20th-century life and the high stakes Sarah faced.

In a world that often underestimates Black love, Black greatness, and Black history, Ciara and Russell are proving that when love and vision align, they don’t just light up a theater — they light up legacies.

Check out the interviews and some carpet moments in the video above. Ciara even gets her dance on.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya. Catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

