Here Are Your 2026 Grammy Nominees

Source: Cian Moore / Cian Moore

The 2026 Grammy nominations are out, and the music world is buzzing. From breakout sensations to chart-topping icons, the biggest names in music are competing for one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. The Grammys, presented annually by the Recording Academy, recognize excellence across all genres—from pop and hip-hop to rock, country, and classical—celebrating standout performances, songwriting, production, and more.

Virginia rap duo Clipse have received five nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards for their album Let God Sort Em Out. This marks their first full-length album in 16 years and their first Grammy nominations in over two decades.

Here are all five of the Clipse’s 2026 Grammy nominations:

Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out. Best Rap Album for Let God Sort Em Out. Best Rap Performance for the song “Chains & Whips” (featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams). Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing” (featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire). Best Music Video for the song “So Be It”.

Music’s most anticipated season is officially underway. Here’s our list of the top categories and nominees everyone will be watching.

Album of the Year