Official Trailer For Michael Jackson Biopic Released

The official trailer for “Michael,” the biopic on the incredible and chaotic life of the Michael Jackson has finally been released. Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays Michael, Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson and Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson. The movie has a schedule release of April 24, 2026 and is directed by the legendary Antoine Fuqua, who gave us :Training Day” and “The Equalizer.”

