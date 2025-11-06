SZA Has ‘No Idea’ Where Nicki Minaj Feud Came From

SZA spoke with GQ’s Frazier Thorpe on topping charts, making new music and ignoring feuds started by Nicki Minaj. SZA took the high road when it came to Nicki Minaj’s recent attacks and says she has ‘no idea’ why it even started since she has no connection to her at all. Nicki started by criticizing SZA’s appearance and vocals yet SZA recalls Nicki reaching out for a collab in the past.

