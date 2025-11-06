Listen Live
Entertainment

SZA Has ‘No Idea’ Where Nicki Minaj Feud Came From

SZA spoke with GQ's Frazier Thorpe on topping charts, making new music and ignoring feuds started by Nicki Minaj.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SZA spoke with GQ’s Frazier Thorpe on topping charts, making new music and ignoring feuds started by Nicki Minaj. SZA took the high road when it came to Nicki Minaj’s recent attacks and says she has ‘no idea’ why it even started since she has no connection to her at all. Nicki started by criticizing SZA’s appearance and vocals yet SZA recalls Nicki reaching out for a collab in the past.

See feud story here

See full GQ interview here

Related Tags

Nicki Minaj sza

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Contests

22nd Annual Operation Toy Assistance Drive

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

iOne Local Sales | The Classroom Hookup | 2025-09-10
Contests

Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

News

[VIDEO] Virginia Student Suffers Concussion After Being Hit With Baton By Opponent During Track Meet

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close