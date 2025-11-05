

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Democrat Abigail Spanberger was elected governor of Virginia, defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears by a comfortable margin after polls closed Tuesday.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term U.S. congresswoman, captured about 57 percent of the vote compared with Earle-Sears’s 43 percent. She is the first woman elected governor in Virginia history. Spanberger ran on a message of bipartisanship, economic stability and steady leadership.

At the same time, Democrat Jay Jones upset incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares. Jones, a former state delegate from Norfolk, becomes the first Black attorney general in Virginia. Despite controversy over text messages he wrote in 2022 endorsing violence toward a political rival, Jones remained on the ballot and ultimately prevailed. Miyares, who was Virginia’s first Latino elected statewide, officially conceded.

The wins give Democrats a sweep of Virginia’s top statewide offices and signal a broader political shift in Virginia. Analysts said the results reflect voter pushback against figures aligned with former President Donald Trump and could foreshadow trends for the 2026 midterm elections.With Democrats now controlling the governorship, the attorney general’s office and an expanded majority in the House of Delegates, attention is turning to what comes next.

Voters will be watching how Spanberger and Jones turn their campaign promises into action.

Virginia Election Results 2025: Spanberger, Jones Win Historic Races was originally published on woldcnews.com