Rapper RBX Sues Spotify Over Drakes Fraudulent Music Streams

Rapper and cousin to Snoop Dogg, RBX is accusing Spotify of allowing artificial inflation of music streams for artist like Drake, leading to revenue loss for other rights holders.

Published on November 5, 2025

Rapper and cousin to Snoop Dogg, RBX is accusing Spotify of allowing artificial inflation of music streams for artist like Drake, leading to revenue loss for other rights holders. His lawsuit claims that the company ignored ai bots that gave fraudulent numbers of streams. Ironically, this is the same accusation Drake filed against UMG claiming this was done.. leading to the iconic success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

