Steal Orlandria's Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

Published on November 4, 2025

2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The ‘Bama Barbie who stole everyone’s heart on season 7 of Love Island USA, Olandria Carthen, has revealed her glowy blush makeup routine.

The reality TV star featured in a video with Allure, discussing her daily makeup routine when she only has a short amount of time. In the video, she reveals the secret to her iconic bright undereye and glowy, popping blush on her cheeks. She lists several of her favorite products from Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder to her iconic “Nyxolandria” lip combination.

And get this, she achieved this look in just a little over ten minutes!

If you want to achieve this beautiful, radiant routine from Olandria, keep scrolling as we give a breakdown of her go-to products.

Maybelline Grippy Serum Primer

Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Anastasia Beverly Hills Foundation

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Cream Blush

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation Powder

Juvia’s Place Duo Blush Palette

Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

(The “Nyxolandria” shade is Lava Cake and Spiked Toffee)

Onesize by Patrick Starr Setting Spray

View Olandria’s full makeup routine with Allure below.

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine was originally published on foxync.com

