Security Threat Halts Flights at Ronald Reagan Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says it halted all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for a time Tuesday because of a security threat.

Published on November 4, 2025

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Flights in one of the busiest airports in the nation were halted for some time today. A security scare temporarily halted all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Tuesday morning after a reported bomb threat onboard a United Airlines flight arriving from Houston.

According to officials, United Airlines Flight 512 landed around 11:30 a.m. ET but was directed to a remote area of the airfield after receiving the threat. Passengers and crew were evacuated and transported by bus to the terminal as law enforcement officials investigated the situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a full ground stop, suspending both arrivals and departures while authorities assessed the threat. The suspension caused ripple effects across the airport’s schedule, with dozens of flights delayed.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police responded to the scene. After a thorough search, authorities determined there was no credible threat and cleared the aircraft just before 1 p.m. The FAA lifted the ground stop shortly afterward, and normal operations gradually resumed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on social media that no explosives were found and praised the quick coordination between federal and local agencies. “The safety of passengers is always our top priority,” he wrote.

Officials urge travelers flying in or out of DCA today to check their flight status and allow extra time for security screening as operations normalize.

