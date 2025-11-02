LaKeith Stanfield Brings Dior’s Future-Forward Menswear From The Runway To Real Life

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield keeps his own lane in fashion — smooth, confident, and completely his vibe. He’s the definition of an understated fashion icon. He loves to put it on, and he does it in a way that’s completely his own. His cool demeanor and streetwear-meets-art approach keep us locked in — which is why his latest Dior Men’s look feels so exciting for both his style and the new direction of the house.

At the Die My Love movie premiere in New York City, LaKeith hit the carpet wearing a bold green trench coat from Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, styled by celebrity favorite Jason Bolden — and the look ate. Designed by Jonathan Anderson in his debut collection as creative director for both Dior Men and Women, the trench brought fresh energy to men’s fashion, proving that this new chapter of Dior is all about evolution.

LaKeith’s coat wasn’t your everyday outerwear. It reimagined the classic trench – structured yet fluid, with a belted waist, brown leather collar, and an exaggerated silhouette that carried movement and swagger. It was bold, clean, and effortlessly elevated — the kind of piece that hints at the future of men’s fashion and makes you stop scrolling.

LaKeith Stanfield’s Look Is Straight From The Dior Runway

What makes this even better? LaKeith saw this exact piece go down the runway during the Dior Men Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris earlier this year. From runway to real life – we love when that happens.

The rest of the collection reflected how people want to dress right now — easy, expressive, and a little rebellious. Wide-leg denim paired with patterned vests and oversized bow ties showed that fashion can still have fun. Cargo shorts brought gender-neutral cool, while easy tailoring proved you can break the rules and still serve a look.

Is this A Fresh New Fashion Era For Dior?

If this look is any sign, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior is about to redefine modern luxury. He’s taking the house’s signature structure and giving it fresh life — fashion that feels current, wearable, and made for the moment.

That’s one of the reasons LaKeith wore this coat so well. His style has always been confident but never forced. At the Die My Love premiere, he showed how Dior’s new direction isn’t just high fashion – it’s a red carpet moment worth being inspired by.

