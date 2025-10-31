8 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes
Halloween seemed to sneak up on us again this year, didn’t it?
It’s okay— it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of your life. But now, you may be headed to a local zombie walk, Halloween bar crawl or kickback and you realize that you don’t have a costume.
Don’t worry, you can find almost everything you need right at home. With some creativity and putting some DIY skills to work, you could pull together the perfect last-minute costume for all your Halloween weekend activities.
Here is a list of some Halloween costume ideas that you can throw together from your closet.
Catwoman
Quick, simple and easy. Every woman owns at least one good pair of black tights and a blouse. Add some cute ears, makeup, and accessories, and you’re easily the well known foe Catwoman.
Squid Game’s Character
Got a pink or green sweatsuit or jumpsuit, black gloves and an old mask? You could be a player or even a guard from the popular Netflix show Squid Game.
Prison Mike
If you’re a fan of the comedy series The Office, you can easily create this costume. All you need is a purple durag, a mean mug and a pantsuit and you have transformed into Prison Mike.
Janine & Gregory
You and your boo scrambling together for a costume? All you really need for this is a blue lanyard and your day-to-day wear to be the beloved Abbot Elementary’s favorite couple, Janine and Gregory.
The Fresh Prince
Got a colorful striped tee, sneakers, and a hat? You could easily style with nostalgia as Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Sinners Character
Now, I understand if you don’t want to get your good Easter suit or your white tee messy from theatrical blood or paint— but for this costume, all you really need to grab from the store are some fangs. And you too could look like you just stepped out of a Mississippi juke joint as a character from the critically acclaimed movie Sinners. If you got a straw hat and some overalls, you could also easily be Cornbread.
The Mystery Inc. Gang
Scooby-Doo inspired costumes never go out of style, and they are easy to create! Got a long-sleeve white t-shirt and blue jeans? All you need is an orange scarf and you can transform into Fred. Or better yet, a green tee, brown pants, and a ferocious appetite, Shaggy all day! Get a group of your friends and you all could quickly become the Gang of Mystery Inc.!
A Sim
This costume is too easy, all you really need is some green construction paper, glue, a headband and some patience. After following a quick tutorial, you easily transform into a character from the popular EA videogame, The Sims.
8 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes was originally published on foxync.com