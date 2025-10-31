NFL Books Sting To Headline Pre-Super Bowl Halftime Show Concert, And You Can Probably Guess Why

Source: picture alliance / Getty

With all of the white and eternally fragile backlash over Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny being tapped to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February, we all should have known it was only a matter of time before the NFL started moving to mop up white tears by, at the very least, giving up a few koncessions to help Kaucasians kope. (See what I did there?)

Of course, the worst-case scenario would have been the league deciding to scrap Bad Bunny’s performance altogether to kowtow to racists and pseudo-patriots, like when NFL owners responded to white outrage over Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem by voting to implement a policy requiring any player who did not wish to stand to remain off the field until the song was done, a short-lived rule that the league relaxed in 2020 because its athletes were not having it. But the NFL didn’t go that far. Instead, the league simply booked a different, less American but more Caucasian artist to headline a pre-halftime show lineup.

That’s right, y’all, according to the Hill, Sting will headline a Super Bowl-branded concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Feb. 6, two days ahead of the Super Bowl. The concert, which is actually a two-night event featuring other artists, isn’t being advertised as a ploy to make whiny whites less agitated, but, come on, good people, let’s not pretend it’s all that far-fetched that this concert is happening because so many Americans would prefer an “Englishman in New York” to a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico.

After all, the announcement of Bad Bunny as the big show’s headliner immediately drew backlash, not just from the civilians of the MAGA world, but from top government officials like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who told reporters earlier this month that ICE would be “all over” the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, and that the NFL “won’t be able to sleep at night,” because — oh, I don’t know — Noem thinks the NFL is a sentient being who will suffer insomnia induced by the act of inviting brown people to perform on an American stage.

On a side note, you know who should really be upset over this alternative halftime show that looks suspiciously like a koncert to kounteract white konservative outrage? The organizers of Charlie Kirk’s foundation, TurningPoint USA. I mean, their thunder is really being stolen here, as they already announced plans to put together what I previously described as “an alternative Super Bowl halftime show that white and perpetually aggrieved Americans can watch if their ears are allergic to songs in Spanish.”

Anyway, not many details have been revealed about the pre-halftime show concert, but it’s described on the On Location website as “a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues,” featuring “an opportunity to see artists up close and personal.”

It’s unclear who else, besides Sting, is expected to perform, or if the event will be aired on television for people to watch at home, but the website indicates tickets for the first night start at $750 per person, which, under today’s U.S. economy, means if one is about to buy tickets to the show because Spanish-speaking Latino performers make their hind parts itch from something other than their lacking bathing habits, they’ll be paying a pretty penny for their racism — and we love that for them.

“A variety of packages are available with offerings that include general access passes with all-inclusive food and beverage, all-inclusive private lounge spaces, meet and greet opportunities with NFL legends and current players and more,” the website states.

I mean, to be fair, it does sound like a good time. After all, I like Sting more than most police. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

